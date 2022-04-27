ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball: Teams back in action after a long layoff

By Phil Benotti
Some teams have waited a long time to play a game, including the defending WDA Champs in Legacy who was back in action against St. Mary’s.

Tuesday Scores:
(G1) Legacy Sabers (10), St. Mary’s Saints (1)
(G2) Legacy Sabers (6), St. Mary’s Saints (5) – 12 innings
(G1) Mandan Braves (12), Bismarck Demons (0)
(G2) Mandan Braves (15), Bismarck Demons (0)
(G1) Century Patriots (22), Watford City Wolves (0) – Game Two postponed due to late start
(G1) Jamestown Blue Jays (6), Dickinson Midgets (1)
(G2) Jamestown Blue Jays (1), Dickinson Midgets (2)
(G1) Shiloh Christian (14), Hettinger-Scranton (0)
(G2) Shiloh Christian (5), Hettinger-Scranton (1)

