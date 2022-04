Anti-woke politics might be great for rallying GOP voters, but it also makes for lousy governance. Take Florida, please. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that revokes a special tax district which essentially gave Disney governing powers on its theme park land at Orlando. Whatever you think about that longstanding arrangement — or corporate power in general — the new law was plainly an act of revenge, a thuggish (and probably unconstitutional) bit of Republican retaliation for Disney's belated opposition to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" law approved just a few weeks earlier by the state's GOP-led legislature.

