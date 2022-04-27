ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes’ ‘unsustainable’ and ‘extreme’ porpoising is no longer just a performance issue

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore a wheel was turned in anger in this Formula One championship, the message from Mercedes was that they would not be competing for wins at the start of the season. Given their unprecedented success and their status as the most dominant team in F1’s history – as well as the...

miamistandard.news

Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Plannings Upgrades For Miami – “Quite Some Lap Time We Can Find”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has revealed that Miami could be a much better race for the team as they prepare upgrades to the cars that could eradicate the porpoising issues that are currently plaguing their races. These upgrades could find “quite some lap time”, according to the chief. The Emilia Romagna GP saw an […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Plannings Upgrades For Miami – “Quite Some Lap Time We Can Find” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Mercedes reveal George Russell’s costly problem at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes believe that George Russell would have finished on the podium at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix were it not for a set-up error.Russell produced an impressive showing to overcome performance issues and hold off former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas for fourth place.Rain had been expected to arrive at some point during Sunday’s race after several earlier showers, but never arrived and the race was contested entirely on a drying track. According to Andrew Shovlin, trackside engineering director at the German team, Russell’s result was “a good effort” but left Mercedes ruing what might have been after missing their chance...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Johnny Herbert Lashes Out At Red Bull Chief’s Comments On Lewis Hamilton

Johnny Herbert, an F1 announcer for Sky Sports F1 has lashed out at Red Bull’s Helmut Marko after his comments on Lewis Hamilton. Marko claimed that the 7-time world champion should have retired after the 2021 F1 season after losing to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in an incredibly controversial ending of the year. This was […] The post F1 News: Johnny Herbert Lashes Out At Red Bull Chief’s Comments On Lewis Hamilton appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko criticised for ‘cheap shot’ at Lewis Hamilton

Former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert has criticised Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko for taking a “cheap shot” at Lewis Hamilton.Marko jested that Hamilton should have retired at the end of last season as the seven-time champion is struggling in his Mercedes this campaign. The British driver is off pace, which sees him down in seventh in the drivers’ standings.Herbert said that, while Marko takes jibes at Hamilton, he would want the Briton to drive for Red Bull.He told Sky Sports: “What a cheap shot. Typical Helmut Marko and Red Bull to be honest. After everything that happened last year,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

‘I’ll decide when my masterpiece is finished’: Lewis Hamilton quells F1 retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton has said that only he will decide when his “masterpiece is finished” in an apparent dismissal of suggestions that the Mercedes driver should retire.The 37-year-old has endured a difficult start to the 2022 season, with Mercedes’ W13 car struggling to match early leaders Ferrari and Red Bull.The seven-time world champion declared his title ambitions over after finishing outside of the points at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.That led Helmut Marko, head of driver development at Red Bull, to quip that Hamilton should perhaps have exited the sport at the conclusion of last season, when he was narrowly pipped...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Both F1 race directors test positive for Covid ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Both Formula 1 race directors have tested positive for Covid ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, installed to replace Michael Masi in a now-shared role ahead of the 2022 F1 season, are currently unable to travel to the United States under immigration rules.They will be unable to travel to next weekend’s inaugural race in Miami unless they return a negative test.The FIA has said it will not “disclose medical information regarding our personnel unless it is relevant to the running of an event”, but it has been reported that they expect Wittich to test negative and...
MOTORSPORTS
