With all of the recent wrangling over Shreveport's iconic Fairgrounds Field, it seems like it's just a matter of time before the venerable old ballfield will be gone forever. With that in mind, I thought it would be good for all of us to take one last stroll around this incredible former home of hot dogs, homeruns, and America's pastime - Shreveport style.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO