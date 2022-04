The Kraken have used a five-forward look on their power play. We take a look at how this trend is being used across the league. There was a slightly new look to the Kraken power play the last two games. When Seattle gained a two-player advantage to play 5-on-3, Dave Hakstol and the coaching staff deployed a five-forward power-play unit, as opposed to the more prominent one defender-four forward option.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 22 HOURS AGO