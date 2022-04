Jackson Weaver threw a no-hitter as Tuslaw shut out Fairless 1-0 in high school baseball action on Wednesday. Weaver struck out 10 for the Mustangs, who earned their first PAC-7 win of the season. He also doubled in the game’s only run in the third inning. Tuslaw’s Liam McCollister and Evan Back had only hits of the game. They each singled twice. SOFTBALL Alaina Jackson hit a grand slam and drove in 10 runs in the Minerva softball team’s 26-2 win over East Liverpool. Jackson finished 4-for-4 for the Lions, who had 20 hits. BOX SCORES ...

MINERVA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO