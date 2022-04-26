ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

2022 NFL Draft: Trade value chart for Jaguars' selections

By James Johnson
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter the 2022 NFL Draft with a lot of needs, but they will also enter it with the most picks in the draft alongside Kansas City (12), which could work in their favor. Four of them are even in the top-3 rounds with one in Rounds 1-2 individually and two in Round 3.

With several picks in their possession, they have the needed ammo to move around in the draft if they want. However, fans shouldn’t bet money on the Jags trading up as general manager Trent Baalke told the media last week that he historically likes to trade back.

However, a trade to come up can’t be completely ruled out. After all, last season he moved up nine spots to take edge-rusher Jordan Smith with pick No. 121. Still, that was a Day 3 trade where the compensation to make a move isn’t as costly.

Regardless of what approach the Jags take, it’s always nice to keep a draft value chart handy. Here is one for all seven rounds that our readers can feel free to refer to with the draft set to start Thursday:

