Former Jaguar named among big-talent draft picks that never panned out

By Zachary Huber
2 days ago
 2 days ago
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler compiled a list of 15 players who didn’t live up to their lofty expectations from the past 15 NFL Drafts or so. He made this list by asking multiple scouts and executives for their thoughts.

The scouts and executives who were asked had several former Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks to choose from like outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., cornerback C.J. Henderson and offensive tackle Luke Joeckel. Ultimately, they settled with one Jaguar: Fowler.

Here is what they had to say about his selection:

What he was supposed to be: A dominant force off the edge

What he became: A solid NFL pass-rusher

Fowler’s breakout season came in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams, posting 11.5 sacks and earning a three-year, $48 million deal with the Falcons. But he never graduated to the elite tier, which was the expectation as the third overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fowler entered the NFL with lots of potential as a pass-rusher. In his final season at Florida, he notched 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 60 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a pass deflection.

After the Jaguars used the third overall pick, he wound up missing his original rookie season due to a torn ACL injury he suffered in rookie minicamp.

Fowler never seemed to fully return to the dominant pass rusher he was with the Gators. He only recorded 53 combined tackles, 14 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback hits, and three fumble recoveries before Jacksonville traded him midway through his third season to the Rams.

When looking back at his career, it’s possible the Jags didn’t do him any favors with the scheming they used. Then again, Fowler struggled to catch on at his last stop (with the Atlanta Falcons) before going to the Dallas Cowboys, so maybe his struggles are a result of being drafted too high.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

