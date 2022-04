SANDUSKY — The Norwalk High School baseball team picked up an unexpected road win on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory in six innings at Sandusky. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Norwalk, but weather forced the game to Sandusky, where the Truckers had already played earlier this season — a 6-0 loss on April 6.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO