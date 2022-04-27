ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Stormwater project

wpsdlocal6.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaducah city leaders approve Buckner Lane Bridge replacement project....

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Kingsport Times-News

City cuts the net on new pickleball courts in Riverview

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
KINGSPORT, TN

