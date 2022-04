The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to have flexibility at the trade deadline, and have the financial resources available to make a big move. The St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest offseason addition was Steven Matz on a four-year, $44 million contract. It was not the blockbuster move that some observers, myself included, thought they would – and should – make, but it improved their rotation.

