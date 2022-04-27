ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenology Talkbacks, April 26 2022

Cover picture for the articleWe have cause for celebration! Not only do we have three new schools reporting in, but they all have good news! Spring continues its slow advance north, bringing dragonflies, hepatica flowers, and wood frogs. Congratulations and a big, hearty welcome to our new schools: Shakopee West, Bemidji Middle School,...

