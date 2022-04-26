ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Senate committee advances bill to repeal Louisiana’s 2016 “Raise the Age” law. More juvenile offenders could be tried as adults

By Kevin Gallagher
louisianaradionetwork.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill to repeal Louisiana’s 2016 “Raise the age” law passes a Senate committee without objection. The law assures all persons under 18 who commit serious crimes are tried in juvenile court. The bill seeks to make that age limit 17. Speaking for it, state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who referenced...

louisianaradionetwork.com

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Louisiana

The Advocate. April 26, 2022. Editorial: The Louisiana budget advances, and there’s a lot of good news in the bills. At the mid-point of the annual session of the Legislature, what’s going in the right direction?. We see several encouraging developments. There remains a good bit of political...
LOUISIANA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Jeff Landry
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Calcasieu Parish News

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to 20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack

2 Louisiana Men Sentenced to20 years Combined for Trafficking Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – Duvell London, Jr., 41, of St. Rose, Louisiana, and Jeremy Levanda, 40, of Destrehan, Louisiana, were sentenced on drug trafficking charges by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter on April 19, 2022, according to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. London previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1), 841(b)(1)(B), 841(b)(1)(C), and 846. London further pled guilty to 4 counts of distribution of controlled substances, 3 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and 4 counts of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Levanda previously pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and one count of use of a telephone in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
DESTREHAN, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Committee#Jdc#The Louisiana Center
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Public Service Commission approves plan for first Louisiana rural electric cooperative to offer internet service

MANY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Joe Shyne with the District five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the Louisiana Public Service Commission announced that the first Louisiana rural electric cooperative to enter the internet business would begin construction in May 2022, on broadband service for its 11,500 members. According to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate

Comments / 0

Community Policy