ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Cave city burglary arrest

WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarren Co. National prescription drug take-back day is April 30th. Officials provide update on judicial center...

www.wbko.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Bowling Green teen arrested in Glasgow on vehicle theft, drug charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green teen was charged Thursday in reference to a stolen vehicle in Glasgow. Trenton Payne, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. The Glasgow Police Department officers were called to the Family...
GLASGOW, KY
The Independent

Murder suspect laughs as he tells police ‘I warned you’ after ‘stabbing father-of-three to death’

Police bodycam footage has captured the moment an alleged killer laughs and tells police officers “I warned you” as he was arrested for stabbing a father-of-three to death and wounding two others. Can Arslan, 52, fatally attacked his neighbour Matthew Boorman, 43, on his front lawn in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, on October 5 last year.Arslan claims he was in the grip of a psychiatric disorder when he killed Mr Boorman and denies murder. Bristol Crown Court heard he left Mr Boorman’s body behind after having a “triumphant” cigarette and wounding his wife Sarah Boorman - who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, KY
Crime & Safety
Cave City, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Cave City, KY
County
Warren County, KY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WREG

LIFE: Man robs 3 gas stations in 1 day, kills clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison after robbing four gas stations and killing the store clerk, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Decardo Moore, 22, walked into an Exxon gas station on Stage Road in March 2019 demanding money from the store clerk and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Warren Co#Butler Counties#Baptist Church
WEHT/WTVW

Car runs into a local diner, driver gets arrested

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some people in Henderson had an unexpected interruption during breakfast. A car ran into the side of the Denny’s Restaurant just off Highway 41 around 9:00.  The car hit the side of the building, leaving a hole in the wall.  Our crew on the scene saw the driver of the car taken […]
HENDERSON, KY
BBC

Lancaster rape: Police release CCTV image in investigation

Police investigating an allegation of rape have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace. An investigation was launched after a woman in her 20s reported that she had been sexually assaulted at a property in Lancaster on 22 November 2021. Lancashire Police said detectives would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Driver airlifted after flipping vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says a single vehicle accident left one hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The accident happened in the 14000 block of US 41 A around 3:38 p.m. According to an official report, the driver’s vehicle ran off the roadway, striking a concrete culvert. This caused the vehicle to go […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

ISP: Child’s body found in Washington County woods

WASHINGTON CO, Ind (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are looking for help to identify the remains of a boy found in eastern Washington County. Police say around 7:30 Saturday evening, an area resident found the body of a black male child near a roadway in a heavily wooded area. The resident told police they came […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky woman admits to killing three in high-speed police chase

A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty in a wrong-way crash that killed three people during a high-speed police chase on Interstate 75. Tammy Marie Bevins Rodriguez, 45, was originally charged with three counts of murder, assault, wanton endangerment and driving without a license in connection to the 2019 crash that killed her sister and two others. Rodriguez accepted a plea deal on Tuesday that amended one murder charge to second-degree manslaughter and the first-degree assault charge to second-degree assault, news outlets reported. The other charges remained the same.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Body of Kentucky diver who disappeared while working found in Ohio River

Oldham County authorities are investigating after the body of a diver was pulled from the Ohio River after he went missing while on the job. William Keith Elkins, 58, was identified in a statement released Tuesday by the Oldham County Coroner's Office. This is the first time authorities have commented on the investigation since it began Friday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Arrests made at Thunder Over Louisville return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance for the return of one of Louisville’s most popular annual events. People from all over came to Waterfront Park to enjoy the weather and events scheduled for Thunder Over Louisville. Following a three year hiatus due to COVID, authorities anticipated the crowd to be nearly record breaking, increasing the need for a public safety plan.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy