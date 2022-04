We’re on the eve of the NFL Draft and the Indianapolis Colts have some major decisions ahead of them over the course of the next three days. Who will they take with the 42nd overall pick? Will they give quarterback Matt Ryan some weapons to throw to and some o ffensive line help to keep him upright? Could they draft his eventual successor? Will they get really bold and trade up or will they try to accrue as many picks as possible and trade down? There are so many questions and we’ll hopefully have quite a few answers by the time Monday morning rolls around but for the time being we’re still in “speculation season”.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO