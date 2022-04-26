Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to secure another weapon for second-year quarterback Mac Jones and addressed a hole in their secondary, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton and adding Houston cornerback Marcus Jones on Day 2 the NFL draft. New England traded its second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for the 50th pick to take Thornton. It is New England’s second straight offensive pick after taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round. New England ended the night by trading the 94th overall pick to Carolina in exchange for the 137th overall pick in the fourth round and a third-round pick in 2023. New England will enter Day 3 with seven remaining picks, including three each in the fourth and sixth rounds.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO