Detroit, MI

Lions exercise 5th-year option on tight end T.J. Hockenson

By Associated Press
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have exercised their fifth-year...

kvia.com

KVIA

Texans take LSU CB Stingley at No. 3, A&M OL Green at No. 15

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. They also added versatile Texas A&M offensive linemen Kenyon Green with the 15th pick. The Texans had the 13th pick. which they received from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade. They shipped it to Philadelphia in exchange for the 15th pick and three lower-round selections. The Texans have three picks on Friday night with the first one coming in the second round at No. 37. They also have picks 68 and 80 in the third round.
HOUSTON, TX
KVIA

Breaking down players selected in 1st round of NFL draft

Five defensive players were taken in the first five picks of the NFL draft, including three pass rushers, starting with Georgia’s Travon Walker to Jacksonville first overall. SIx receivers were taken in the first 18 picks, including two from Ohio State. Breaking down the players taken in the first round of the draft.
NFL
KVIA

Pats fill holes, adding Baylor WR Thornton, Houston CB Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made a move to secure another weapon for second-year quarterback Mac Jones and addressed a hole in their secondary, trading up to select Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton and adding Houston cornerback Marcus Jones on Day 2 the NFL draft. New England traded its second-round pick and a fifth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for the 50th pick to take Thornton. It is New England’s second straight offensive pick after taking offensive lineman Cole Strange in the first round. New England ended the night by trading the 94th overall pick to Carolina in exchange for the 137th overall pick in the fourth round and a third-round pick in 2023. New England will enter Day 3 with seven remaining picks, including three each in the fourth and sixth rounds.
NFL
KVIA

Bucs draft DT Logan Hall, G Luke Goedeke, RB Rachaad White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall, Central Michigan guard Luke Goedeke and Arizona State running back Rachaad White on the second day of the NFL draft. Coach Todd Bowles says the 6-foot-6, 285-pound Hall was one of several players the Bucs were considering taking at No. 27 before the team traded out of the first round. In return for allowing Jacksonville to trade up to take linebacker Devin Lloyd, Tampa Bay moved down six spots to No. 33 and also picked up the first pick of the fourth and sixth rounds. The Bucs are scheduled to have four more picks on the final day of the draft.
TAMPA, FL
KVIA

Pittsburgh Steelers take WR Pickens, DL Leal in NFL draft

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their youth movement on offense, selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the NFL draft. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Pickens should help the Steelers deal with the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster to Kansas City. Pickens joins a group that includes Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. The Steelers bolstered their defensive line in the third round by selecting DeMarvin Leal out of Texas A&M. Leal had 8 1/2 sacks last year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KVIA

NFL Draft: Texans add safety Pitre, WR Metchie in 2nd round

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans selected Baylor safety Jalen Pitre in the second round with the 37th pick in the NFL draft Friday night, further bolstering their secondary after taking LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick. The Texans then traded three lower picks with the Browns to move up to No. 44 to pick Alabama receiver John Metchie III. They moved up again later in the draft when they drafted Alabama linebacker Christian Harris. The Texans have five picks remaining on the final day of the draft Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX

