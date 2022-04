GRAND RAPIDS — The Saints and Saints went back and forth Thursday in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference men's lacrosse semifinal with the Saints of Siena Heights getting the win, 9-8. Aquinas and SHU traded goals in the opening period with Aquinas leading 2-1 after the first. SHU (10-5) answered and took a 3-2 lead in the second, but Aquinas finished strong and led 4-3 at the half.

