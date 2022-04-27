ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom captures terrifying moment shots were fired near a youth baseball game

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Lori Ferguson captured the panic in the air as the sound of gunshots rang from the parking lot of a youth baseball game in South Carolina.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Wyoming News

May 16, 2010: SWAT shooting of 7-year-old Aiyana Jones

Aiyana Stanley-Jones was a 7-year-old Black girl who was shot in the head during a SWAT operation in the middle of the night. This incident sparked outrage over growing militarization of police forces in the country, as well as the racial disparities between the police and Black communities. Charges against the officer who shot her were dropped in 2015. [Pictured: Memorial to Aiyana Jones.]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Philly

Upper Merion Police Searching For Driver Of Pickup Truck Who Posed As Fake Cop To Pull Over Driver On I-76

UPPER MERION, Pa. (CBS) — An unsettling incident has Upper Merion police searching for a fake cop and the focus of their investigation is a pickup truck that was caught on camera. The police impersonation incident has drivers in the area alarmed. Detectives were doing a separate investigation when they uncovered evidence that someone was impersonating a police officer on I-76. Upper Merion police are now searching for a police impersonator in a black pickup truck with a red and blue light bar in the middle of the windshield. One resident says he wouldn’t stop if he saw the vehicle try to pull...
UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Boston

I-Team Sources: Lynn Police Officer Hurt, Suspect Arrested After Chase Into Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT (CBS) – A suspect is in custody after a police chase that started in Lynn ended in Swampscott Friday afternoon. I-Team sources say the suspect had a gun and hit multiple Lynn Police cruisers. According to Lynn Police, officers approached a suspect wanted in a firearm investigation after he pulled over in the area of Pinkham and Violet Street. He started driving away, striking a Lynn cruiser and an officer on foot, police said. That officer was not taken to the hospital. A second Lynn officer was struck by the suspect’s car in Swampscott. That officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The chase ended at the intersection of Stetson Ave. and Essex Street. The suspect was taken into custody and a gun has been recovered.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy