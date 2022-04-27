ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Travel Time Factored Into Atchafalaya Bridge Bill

By Aidan Taylor
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Je8Ng_0fLIRDFB00

It should take you 18 minutes to get across the Atchafalaya Bridge and not a minute less!

Senate President Page Cortex has done the math. The 18 mile long bridge, with a speed limit of 60 mph, should take drivers no less than 18 minutes to get across. If you make it across in under 18 minutes, you could be expecting something in the mail.

Louisiana lawmakers are cracking down on speeding on the Atchafalaya bridge, and it seems radar guns and speed cameras won't be enough to slow drivers down. Cortez's bill means that drivers who cross the bridge in under 18 minutes could receive a speeding ticket in the mail based on how quickly they made it from one end of the bridge to the other.

About two weeks ago, Cortez's bill made it through the Senate Transportation Committee, but it still has to be advanced through Senate Committee - Finance due to the cost of putting up additional speed limit signs and cameras.

Cortez stated that "In a perfect world, we hope we lose money on it because everybody is going the speed limit and there are no accidents..."
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB.com

Is COVID in Louisiana over?

Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Family speaking out after grandmother, mother arrested in child’s alcohol poisoning death. Updated: 4 hours ago. “I really couldn't believe he was going to donate me a kidney because I didn’t ask him, and I probably...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
Magic 1470AM

Where Does Louisiana Rank in the Nation for Gambling Addicts?

Gambling exists in every state in America, even Hawaii and Utah, where gambling is explicitly prohibited by law. But not all gamblers are the same. There are "recreational” or “social” gamblers who buy the occasional lottery ticket, take the rare casino trip or bet small stakes in fantasy sports. But they are also able to quit at any time and prevent catastrophic financial or personal loss.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Public Service Commission approves plan for first Louisiana rural electric cooperative to offer internet service

MANY, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Joe Shyne with the District five Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the Louisiana Public Service Commission announced that the first Louisiana rural electric cooperative to enter the internet business would begin construction in May 2022, on broadband service for its 11,500 members. According to […]
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Guns#Breaking News#Instagram
KTBS

Louisiana's casinos revenue down in March

BATON ROUGE, La. - Winnings at Louisiana’s state regulated casinos were down 1.6% in March compared to the year before. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land based casino brought in $221.5 million during the month, compared to $225.1 million in March 2021.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

‘We’re just not there yet,’ State health officer not yet ready to say pandemic fully over

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is breaking records once again when it comes to COVID-19, except this time it’s a welcome sight!. “I think the take-home message is, while on one hand while you have historic lows right now, I do think the worst of this is over. But COVID is still out there, you can still get it, there are still people getting it,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state health officer with the Louisiana Department of Health.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana Retired Teachers Association ‘springing into action’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Education leaders say because of the pandemic, they saw more teachers retire than ever before. The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association (LRTA) will be meeting again Tuesday, Apr. 26 to discuss potential legislation that could impact the state retirement systems and more. Officials are calling this...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KPEL 96.5

17 Ghost Towns in Louisiana

If you've ever wanted to visit a ghost town, you might not have to go as far as you think. Merriam-Webster defines a ghost town as "a once-flourishing town wholly or nearly deserted usually as a result of the exhaustion of some natural resource" In those terms, when you think...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person's day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Proposed bill could impact Louisiana breweries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A proposed bill for microbreweries could have a huge impact in our area. As of now, for every additional location a brewery opens, they have to brew 100% of the beer on site. That could all change Wednesday, April 27. The bill proposed by Sen. Jeremy...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy