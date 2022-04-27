Travel Time Factored Into Atchafalaya Bridge Bill

It should take you 18 minutes to get across the Atchafalaya Bridge and not a minute less!

Senate President Page Cortex has done the math. The 18 mile long bridge, with a speed limit of 60 mph, should take drivers no less than 18 minutes to get across. If you make it across in under 18 minutes, you could be expecting something in the mail.

Louisiana lawmakers are cracking down on speeding on the Atchafalaya bridge, and it seems radar guns and speed cameras won't be enough to slow drivers down. Cortez's bill means that drivers who cross the bridge in under 18 minutes could receive a speeding ticket in the mail based on how quickly they made it from one end of the bridge to the other.

About two weeks ago, Cortez's bill made it through the Senate Transportation Committee, but it still has to be advanced through Senate Committee - Finance due to the cost of putting up additional speed limit signs and cameras.

Cortez stated that "In a perfect world, we hope we lose money on it because everybody is going the speed limit and there are no accidents..."

