Stamkos reaches 100 points, Lightning defeat Blue Jackets

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA -- Steven Stamkos reached 100 points for the first time in his NHL career when he had two goals and two assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 4-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amalie Arena on Tuesday. Stamkos has 39 goals and 62 assists...

NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 1

The biggest storyline from this game was the continued eye-popping production from Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Both players contributed points on all four Lightning goals, adding to their staggering totals over the past several games. Stamkos, who posted two goals and two assists against Columbus, is on a seven-game...
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning aim for three-peat

The Tampa Bay Lightning have just two regular season games left — Thursday and Friday — before heading to the playoffs to try to win the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row.Why it matters: We're watching a hockey dynasty take shape here — in Florida, of all places. To win just one Stanley Cup takes a crazy amount of talent, strategy and good fortune. A three-peat would put the Lightning among just three teams that have won back-to-back-to-back championships in more than a century of pro hockey.The big picture: Since the start of the 2014-15 season, no team has won more regular season games or playoff games. And the Lightning have made at least the Conference Final in five of seven seasons, including three Stanley Cup Finals.The latest: With a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, the Lightning recorded their first 50-win season since 2018-19, when they had 62 wins.Of note: Center Steven Stamkos reached 100 points in a single season, something he's never done before.If you go: Tickets for the first home game of the playoffs, time and opponent unannounced, start at $99.
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets, Bolts travel to Columbus to finish two-game set

BLUE JACKETS (36-37-7) vs. LIGHTNING (50-22-8) The Blue Jackets aren't limping home. Well, figuratively, that is. Columbus is banged-up heading into the final two games of the season, with regulars Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine, Sean Kuraly, Alexander Texier, Adam Boqvist and Joonas Korpisalo out of the lineup. The list of...
NHL

Panthers shut out Senators, clinch Presidents' Trophy

OTTAWA -- The Florida Panthers won the Presidents' Trophy, awarded to the NHL team with the best record in the regular season, after defeating the Ottawa Senators 4-0 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. The Panthers clinched the No. 1 seed for the Stanley Cup Playoffs later Thursday when the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Columbus visits Pittsburgh on 4-game road slide

Columbus Blue Jackets (37-37-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (45-25-11, third in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Pittsburgh looking to stop its four-game road skid. The Penguins are 27-16-6 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh ranks 10th in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Sidney...
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Ducks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Friday's game between the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks on Fan Appreciation Night at American Airlines Center:. Game 82: Dallas Stars (45-30-6, 96 points) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14, 76 points) Be in your seats by 7:30 p.m. to see 2022 Masters Tournament Champion Scottie...
FOX Sports

Crosby, Penguins searching for spark as playoffs loom

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The longest active playoff streak in North American professional sports is alive and well. It's the latest iteration of the group that has reached the postseason 16 straight years and counting that's in trouble. The Pittsburgh Penguins head into Friday's regular-season finale in search of consistency,...
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: A rematch vs. the Blue Jackets, this time in Columbus

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Blue Jackets on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Projected Lineup (subject to change) Forwards. Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov. Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel. Nick Paul - Brayden...
NHL

Sabres shut out by Bruins in road finale

BOSTON - Patrice Bergeron scored a pair of second-period goals for the Boston Bruins, swinging momentum away from the Sabres in a 5-0 loss inside TD Garden on Thursday. Bergeron finished with a hat trick for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 37 saves for the shutout. The Sabres entered the...
NHL

Game Recap: Avalanche Fall 5-4 to Preds in Shootout

2:01 - COL 1, NSH 0, PPG - Off a Nazem Kadri faceoff win, Cale Makar snapped a shot past David Rittich to provide the game's icebreaker. 6:46 - COL 2, NSH 0 - From distance, Josh Manson wired a shot on net that skimmed off Artturi Lehkonen and past Rittich to double Colorado's lead. Andre Burakovsky also tallied an assist.
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
NHL

PREVIEW: Coming off win, Blue Jackets finish season vs. Penguins

BLUE JACKETS (37-37-7) at PENGUINS (45-25-11) It would be hard to imagine a better home finale for the Blue Jackets than the one that happened Thursday night. The Blue Jackets not only beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, they did it by a convincing 5-2 score. Five different CBJ players tallied as the Blue Jackets pulled away, turning a 2-1 lead after two periods into a game that wasn't in question at the final gun.
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers

Tonight marks the fourth and final meeting between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 13 (3-2 OTL), Oct. 30 (1-2 L), Jan. 25 (3-2 OT L), Apr. 29 (road). The Canucks are 3-5-2 in their last 10 games vs Edmonton (1-2-2 in their last 5). The Canucks have a...
NHL
NHL

NHL has 'come through an extraordinary challenging time,' Bettman says

The NHL Store in New York hosted the Brand Innovators Sports Marketing NHL Upfronts on Thursday with many of the NHL's business partners on hand for panel discussions about how the game has grown on and off the ice and how it will continue to do so. The all-day event...
NHL
NHL

Sens drop home finale to Panthers

The Ottawa Senators concluded the home portion of its 2021-22 season with a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Filip Gustavsson stopped 26 shots in the Senators (32-42-7) as the Sens were shutout for the ninth time this season. Spencer Knight made 27 saves while Carter Verhaeghe (2), Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett scored for Florida (58-17-6).
NHL

PROSPECTS: NCAA champ Mike Benning joins 'Panthers Pipeline' podcast

Panthers prospect Mike Benning joins Jameson Olive and Doug Plagens to discuss his NCAA Championship season, hockey-centric family tree & more. Even though a few weeks have passed, Mike Benning hasn't stopped smiling. With thoughts of confetti and cheers still running through his head, the Panthers prospect recently joined the...
NHL

