Yes, it’s April. But the Detroit Tigers inexplicable loss to the Twins on Tuesday night could come back to haunt them by season’s end. With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Miguel Sano hit a deep fly ball to right fielder Robbie Grossman. While it would’ve been a tough catch, Grossman sure did have a shot at it. Unfortunately, said line drive went over his head, starting the circus act that was Detroit’s ninth-inning fielding display.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO