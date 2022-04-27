Child allegedly abducted by father outside of home

UPDATE (3:25 p.m.):

The two men charged in the indecent have been identified by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Jeron Clemens, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana.

Brian Kittelson, 23, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandonment/endangerment of a child with criminal negligence and tampering with evidence.

Officials could not confirm which man was the father of the child.

Original Story:

Two men were arrested this morning after one of the men allegedly abducted his own son.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. in the area of Airline and Williams.

A man allegedly abducted a 3-year-old boy while he was playing outside.

It set off a massive police response that ended minutes later when the suspect's vehicle was pulled over near the Corpus Christi Trade Center.

Corpus Christi police officials said the child was found safe.

After an investigation officials said they discovered the suspect was the child's biological father.

However, police say that was no excuse for what he did.

"And then the manner at which he (took the child), which frightened all the children and several neighbors that were outside," Corpus Christi police officer Nicholas Kless said of the alleged abduction.

The father of the child and another man in the vehicle were arrested on several charges including kidnapping, gun possession and child endangerment.

One of the boy's parents who had been chasing the suspects was involved in an accident during the pursuit, but no major injuries were reported.