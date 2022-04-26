Sacramento Man Arrested After Being Found With Stolen Vehicle, Meth In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A Sacramento man was arrested after officers followed a stolen vehicle to a Home Depot in Woodland, police said Tuesday.

The Woodland Police Department said that man—Robert Mayhood, 44—was spotted driving the vehicle with one passenger on East Main Street and Matmor Road. A caller stated that it appeared both individuals inside the vehicle got into a physical fight.

The caller provided police with the license plate of the vehicle, which was then determined to be stolen.

The pair of suspects then pulled into the Home Depot parking lot, and officers located them inside the vehicle, police said. The men reportedly refused the officers’ orders but complied once additional units arrived.

Mayhood and the passenger both stated that a fight had not occurred between them, police said. Officers searched Mayhood and located methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him. Mayhood was arrested while the passenger was released.

Woodland police said the owner of the stolen vehicle was notified of its recovery.