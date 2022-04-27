ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City council hears Bill Witt Park master plan

By Javier Guerra
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XmT2V_0fLIGdJy00

At the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council reviewed the master plan for Bill Witt park in the next 10 years.

It includes a new aquatics center, and improved soccer, baseball, and little miss kickball fields.

Councilman Gil Hernandez said the upgrades for this park will be great for residents and he also said that the council wants to make sure they are spending wisely.

"It is important that we have a plan that way we utilize and spend money wisely in accordance with the plan," he said.

Hernandez is most excited for the proposed aquatics center.

"Especially for me, the aquatics center is really important, because district five has no pool, we have only one aquatic amenity and it is at Bill Witt and it is that splash pad," he said.

The vote for the final master plan will be taken next month.

Comments / 0

Related
KZTV 10

City begins North Beach History Plaza project

A project that has been in the works for years is finally about to become reality. The City of Corpus Christi kicked off the North Beach History Plaza project Friday morning. The North Beach Community Association has been working on this family-oriented educational plaza for years.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
New Haven Independent

Free Covid Rapid Tests & Masks Available At City Libraries

As a reminder that Covid-19 is still spreading, city government is holding events to distribute free masks and at-home rapid test kits. Distribution will take place at three libraries — the main Ives branch at 133 Elm, Fair Haven (182 Grand), Stetson (197 Dixwell), and Wilson (303 Washington) — Monday from 10 a.m. to noon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amenity
KZTV 10

Bingo hall reacts to new regulations on gamerooms

Bingo halls say the rise in popularity of gamerooms has cut into their business and left them with less money to donate to charities. They're hopeful the new regulations approved for gamerooms in Nueces County levels the playing field when it comes to drawing in customers.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
Kingsport Times-News

City cuts the net on new pickleball courts in Riverview

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks & Recreation Department has “cut the net” on two new pickleball courts at Riverview Park. City officials held the ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “Pickleball is a great sport for all ages and skill levels that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
588K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy