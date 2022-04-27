City council hears Bill Witt Park master plan

At the Corpus Christi City Council meeting on Tuesday, the council reviewed the master plan for Bill Witt park in the next 10 years.

It includes a new aquatics center, and improved soccer, baseball, and little miss kickball fields.

Councilman Gil Hernandez said the upgrades for this park will be great for residents and he also said that the council wants to make sure they are spending wisely.

"It is important that we have a plan that way we utilize and spend money wisely in accordance with the plan," he said.

Hernandez is most excited for the proposed aquatics center.

"Especially for me, the aquatics center is really important, because district five has no pool, we have only one aquatic amenity and it is at Bill Witt and it is that splash pad," he said.

The vote for the final master plan will be taken next month.