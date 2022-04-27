ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Police identify body found in southwest Pueblo County

By Caitlin Sullivan
 2 days ago
The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office identified a man whose body was found early Sunday morning on Little Burnt Mill Road.

The man was identified as 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron of Pueblo.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone who knows Giron or had contact with him in the days prior to his death is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Detectives are interested in learning Giron’s whereabouts and actions leading up to his death.

Anyone with information about Giron is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 anytime day or night.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or go online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.
