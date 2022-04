Colorado will make it easier to claim jobless benefits and pay down roughly half of its unemployment debt, all with an eye to the next recession.Why it matters: The pandemic depleted the state's unemployment insurance account in five months and the state now owes the federal government more than $1 billion. $11 million in interest is due by October with Colorado employers on the hook for an additional $270 million in payments next year.What to know: A bill introduced Wednesday would send $600 million the state received in federal relief dollars back to the U.S. Treasury to pay down the...

