ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars edge Knights in shootout, move closer to playoff bid

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnQ3z_0fLIDRiL00

Miro Heiskanen scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and Jason Robertson had two goals in regulation as the Dallas Stars inched closer to a Stanley Cup playoff berth with a 3-2 shootout win over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

Heiskanen deked a forehand shot and then roofed a backhand shot past Vegas goaltender Logan Thompson for the only score of the shootout. William Karlsson had a chance to force an eighth round, but Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger turned away his wrist shot.

Oettinger finished with 33 saves for the Stars (45-30-5, 95 points) who moved four points ahead of the Golden Knights (42-31-7, 91 points) for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Vegas needs to win its final two games on Wednesday at Chicago and Friday at St. Louis while also needing Dallas to lose both of its final two games at home against Arizona on Wednesday and Anaheim on Friday to make the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

William Carrier and Chandler Stephenson scored goals for Vegas while Thompson made 28 saves.

Vegas took a 1-0 lead late in the first period when Carrier’s backhand crossing pass for Stephenson from the right wing deflected into the goal off the stick of Stars center Luke Glendening.

Dallas tied it at the 13:31 mark of the second period on a highlight-reel goal by Robertson. He came down the right side and deked defenseman Brayden McNabb before firing a wrist shot past Thompson’s blocker side.

The Golden Knights regained the lead with a power-play goal with four seconds left in the middle period. Jack Eichel passed the puck to Mark Stone stationed at the left edge of the crease. Oettinger then stopped Stone’s shot attempt, but Stephenson charged the net and flipped in the rebound.

It was Stone’s first point in seven games since returning from a back injury.

Robertson tied it 2-2 early in the third period with his 40th goal of the season, deflecting John Klingberg’s pass from the point past Thompson’s glove side. Robertson became the fourth player in Dallas history to score 40 goals in a season joining Mike Modano, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

Vegas had a chance to regain a regain the lead with 8:10 to go when Evgenii Dadonov set up Karlsson for a one-timer from the bottom edge of the right circle, but Oettinger made a pad save.

Dallas then had a chance to win it in overtime when Roope Hintz went in on a breakaway, but Thompson made a glove save on his wrist shot from the slot.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Luke Glendening
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Brayden Mcnabb
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
John Klingberg
Yardbarker

Stars clinch Stanley Cup Playoff bid, wild card berth

The Dallas Stars entered Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a simple scenario: Win in regulation, and they’re into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It took more than just one game, and it wasn’t quite that simple, but at the end of the day, the Stars got the job done.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoff#The Golden Knights#Carrier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Dallas for conference showdown

Anaheim Ducks (31-36-14, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (45-30-6, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim visits Dallas in Western Conference action. The Stars are 26-18-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by Joe Pavelski with 0.7.
ANAHEIM, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

53K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy