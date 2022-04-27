Railer soccer squad falters in second half

Entering Tuesday's softball triangular with Salina Central and McPherson, Salina South junior Araceli Rivas needed just 11 strikeouts to record 100 for the season.
She got that and much more.
After recording eight strikeouts in relief against McPherson, Rivas took it to another level while facing Central in the nightcap.
The Barton Baseball Cougars tuned up for a big four game conference with Cloud County this week by beating the Hesston Larks 7-1 in a single 9-inning game at Hesston Tuesday night. Barton improves to 33-12 on the season as they get set to host the Thunderbirds Thursday in Great...
Whenever Salina South junior Weston Fries gets the ball to pitch, he wants to deliver for the Cougars.
Fries had a little extra adrenaline when he took the mound Tuesday night against Salina Central. He gave the Cougars a quality start, going six innings in helping the Cougars to a 10-3 victory over the Mustangs at Dean Evans Stadium.
The Great Bend Lady Panthers were so close once again to picking up their first wins of the season, but after a long day ended at the Great Bend Sports Complex, the record stands at 0-14 overall and 0-10 in the Western Athletic Conference. First place Garden City took two...
STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan dropped both ends of a doubleheader with the Sterling Warriors on Wednesday at the Sterling High School softball field. Sterling won the first game on a walk-off 5-4, and the second game 6-3. KWU finishes the regular season at 21-20 overall and 15-9 in the KCAC, earning the No. 5 seed in next week's KCAC Tournament in Great Bend. KWU will face McPherson, the No. 4 seed in the first round, at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.
Alex Sherer (FR/Rossville, Kan.) struggled in his second set against Tabor's Mikel Alexander in Thursday's KCAC First Round match at Salina Central High School. The decisive, and match-clinching third set was a different story. Sherer refocused his efforts and came away with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 win in his match...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Highland Park’s Morgan Dean. Morgan plays football, wrestles and plays in the band for the Socts. He’s also part of the Honor Society and KU’s Upward Bound program, and maintains a 3.65 GPA....
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Talk about a bummer. The Kansas City Roos softball team was set to take on the defending national champion Oklahoma Sooners Thursday in front of a sold-out crowd. But expected rain and storms throughout the day has forced a cancellation. It will not be made up this year, the Roos announced.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) 0 Pratt Community College is recruiting for a new sport coming to the college by hosting tryouts Sunday. Women's Flag Football will start their inaugural season in 2023 under head coach Jenitra Shields. Shields is a member of the Team USA's Women's Tackle Football Team and is...
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announced the slowpitch softball state tournament brackets on Friday. The games, including the state championships, will be played at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Class 3A-A games will be played on Tuesday and Class 6A-4A on Wednesday. Last year's...
