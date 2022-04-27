Railer soccer squad falters in second half

STERLING – Kansas Wesleyan dropped both ends of a doubleheader with the Sterling Warriors on Wednesday at the Sterling High School softball field. Sterling won the first game on a walk-off 5-4, and the second game 6-3. KWU finishes the regular season at 21-20 overall and 15-9 in the KCAC, earning the No. 5 seed in next week's KCAC Tournament in Great Bend. KWU will face McPherson, the No. 4 seed in the first round, at 5 p.m. next Wednesday.

STERLING, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO