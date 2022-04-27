ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom captures terrifying moment shots were fired near a youth baseball game

 2 days ago

Lori Ferguson captured the panic in...

The Independent

Video shows children running for cover as dozens of gunshots ring out at junior baseball game

Panic broke out at a junior baseball game in South Carolina after gunshot sounds forced both spectators and players to run for cover. The incident reportedly took place during a Dixie Youth league baseball game in North Charleston, the third largest city in the state, on Monday evening. A video shared with ABC News 4 showed players, coaches, and spectators running off the baseball field at Pepperhill Park following the gunshot sounds. Police from the North Charleston Police Department were called immediately to the scene and no injuries were reported. Witnesses reportedly told police that two groups of teenagers...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
The Independent

Mike Tyson plane fight sparked after ‘passenger threw bottle at him’

Mike Tyson threw punches at a fellow passenger on board a commercial flight after a water bottle was thrown at him, his representatives have claimed. Viral footage emerged on Thursday which showed Tyson, a former heavyweight world champion, punching a man in the face before take-off on a flight to Florida. Tyson’s representatives said the passenger was being “aggressive” and was “harassing” the 55-year-old in the moments before the incident. A second video shows the passenger attempting to get Tyson’s attention from the row of seats behind him. Tyson had boarded the flight from San Francisco to Florida but...
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
NewsBreak
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

