ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

"Democracy falls": Michigan GOP nominates two election conspiracists to protect elections

By Alex Henderson
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago

This article originally appeared on AlterNet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fAIJG_0fLIAlb200

When the Michigan Republican Party held its convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 23, two of the far-right "Stop the Steal" extremists who were featured were Matt DePerno (who is running for Michigan attorney general) and Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo — both of whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on April 25, warns that democracy will suffer in Michigan if either DePerno or Karamo is elected in the 2022 midterms.

"Reasonable people would have to hope DePerno and Karamo get blown out in the general election and are never heard from again," Carpenter argues. "Their outlandish insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump has led to considerable fractures within the Michigan Republican Party. As such, they're viewed as longshots who will be unable to unite the party, win over independents, and beat the incumbent Democrats, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson."

Carpenter continues, "That said, DePerno and Karamo were never really considered serious candidates, yet they managed to clinch their races, thanks to Trump's backing. And in a midterm year in which Democrats are struggling nationally, it would be unwise to write off any of these races."

DePerno and Karamo, Carpenter notes, "became 'Stop the Steal' stars in the contentious period after November 3, 2020, making a name for themselves in MAGA circles."

"Unlike in most other states, Michigan Republicans choose their candidates for down-ballot races through an 'endorsement convention' for party delegates rather than a primary election for voters," Carpenter explains. "It was that endorsement convention that was held in Grand Rapids this weekend. Pending any major event, DePerno and Karamo will receive the party's formal nominations in August."

At the Michigan GOP convention on April 23, one of the MAGA Republicans who endorsed DePerno was far-right conspiracy theorist and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. DePerno, like Karamo, continues to relentlessly promote the Big Lie, falsely claiming that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump — and he has promised to jail Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, if elected, for being a part of that conspiracy. Nessel, of course, did no such thing.

Karamo is as unhinged as DePerno. Carpenter notes that Karamo "supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to cancel votes in the swing states Trump lost; said it was 'Antifa posing as Trump supporters' who were responsible for the violence on January 6th; attended a QAnon convention; and went to Arizona to support 'audit' leaders such as Wendy Rogers."

Carpenter writes, "This, mind you, is the person Republicans want to be Michigan's top elections official…. Michigan Democrats are eager to point to Karamo's comments that police officers and others who testified to the House January 6th Committee were 'actors and actresses,' that Republicans who don't support her are 'traitors,' and that Democrats are 'Satanic.'"

According to Carpenter, dismissing DePerno and Karamo as "flukes" is dangerous because "Michigan Republicans sought them out and supported them precisely because of their ideas."

"If one MAGA conspiracy theorist were to occupy the state's highest law enforcement office and another were the state's top elections official, it's easy to imagine Republican electoral losses being overturned," Carpenter warns. "The fix would be in."

Comments / 18

Dug E
2d ago

Do people even realize what "Democracy" is? It's mob rule....in a TRUE democracy 50% +1 person could control EVERYTHING and EVERYONE! Slavery wouldn't have ended if we were a "Democracy"..... think people 🤦🏾

Reply
8
just one
2d ago

Then they must be released, that cannot stand, it’s called rigging a election for the republicans.

Reply
6
Related
Salon

Betsy DeVos and Ron DeSantis: GOP dynamic duo team up to defund public schools

Donald Trump may not pay his debts, but the man vying to replace him as standard-bearer for Republican grievance politics apparently does. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has received close to $500,000 in campaign contributions from the family of Betsy DeVos over the last four years, returned the favor, appearing on a "tele-townhall" with Trump's former education secretary to promote her campaign to privatize Michigan's public schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Grand Rapids, MI
Elections
City
Grand Rapids, MI
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Carpenter
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democracy#Gop#Alternet#The Bulwark#Democrats#State
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
16K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy