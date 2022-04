WINNEBAGO, Ill. — The former Westlake Village Golf Course is set to reopen this summer under a new name with new owners. Brothers Steve and Scott Leathers purchased the 18-hole course on March 30 with plans of returning it to its former glory and renaming it the Lynx Golf Course at Westlake Village. The course is in a small town that sits between Rockford and Freeport, Illinois, about 90 miles west of downtown Chicago.

WINNEBAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO