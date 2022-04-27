ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Roope Hintz: Supplies assist in shootout win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hintz notched an assist, six shots on goal, three blocked shots, two hits and two...

www.cbssports.com

NHL

Rantanen Returns

After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Won't play Friday

Pastrnak (rest) will not play Friday in Toronto, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Pastrnak will be joined by seven other Bruins resting in advance of the postseason, which starts Monday. He'll conclude his 2021-22 regular season having piled up 77 points and 312 shots on goal in 77 games.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Vegas Falls to Dallas, 3-2, in Shootout

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7) lost to the Dallas Stars (45-30-5), 3-2, in a shootout on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. With 48 seconds left in the first period, William Carrier's pass deflected off a Dallas stick and went in to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Jason Robertson tied the game for the Stars at 13:31 of the second but Chandler Stephenson's power-play goal with three seconds left send the Golden Knights into the third ahead by a goal. Robertson's 40th goal of the season brought the game back to level less than four minutes into the final frame and the game went into the extra session. After a scoreless overtime, Miro Heiskanen scored the only goal of the shootout in Round 7 to lift Dallas to the win.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Scores in shootout loss

Pacioretty scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Chicago. Pacioretty tied the game at three in the second period, deflecting a shot from Brayden McNabb past Logan Thompson. The goal was Pacioretty's fifth point in his last five games, with two goals and three assists in that span. The 33-year-old winger now has 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 38 games this season.
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Given night off

Bergeron will not be in the lineup versus the Leafs on Friday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports. Bergeron will skip the regular-season finale in order to rest up for the postseason. As such, the world-class center will end the year having recorded 25 goals and 40 assists, including 23 power-play points. Without Bergeron in the lineup, Charlie Coyle will likely move into the first-line center role alongside Jake DeBrusk.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Resting for finale

Marchand will be held out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports. Boston has decided it's more important to keep its top players healthy than chase the third seed in the Atlantic Division, so Marchand and a number of other prominent contributors will be rested for Friday's season finale. Marchand finishes the regular season with 80 points in 70 games played.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Oilers' Mikko Koskinen: Starting Friday's finale

Koskinen will start Friday's season finale against Vancouver, Derek Van Diest of Postmedia reports. Koskinen will backstop an Oilers lineup that will be resting both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Mike Smith's expected to open the playoffs as Edmonton's starter, but Koskinen will look to pick up some momentum heading into the postseason and improve on his 26-12-4 record, 3.14 GAA and .901 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Hampus Lindholm: Won't dress for finale

Lindholm will be held out of the lineup Friday against the Maple Leafs, Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal reports. Lindholm has received plenty of rest down the stretch, though this instance isn't related to his recent lower-body injury, as six other healthy Bruins will be held out as well in preparation for the postseason. The Swedish defenseman finishes the season with 27 points in 71 games, including five in 10 appearances with Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Roope Hintz
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/27/22 vs Arizona Coyotes

The Dallas Stars take on the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night in a game with massive playoff implications…for one side. The Stars defeated the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night but did so in a shootout, eliminating their chance to clinch a playoff berth. However, the two points did put them in a spot where a single point over their final two games would be enough to push them into the final 16.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Stars clinch Stanley Cup Playoff bid, wild card berth

The Dallas Stars entered Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a simple scenario: Win in regulation, and they’re into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It took more than just one game, and it wasn’t quite that simple, but at the end of the day, the Stars got the job done.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Sharks' Kaapo Kahkonen: Starting in Seattle

Kahkonen will start Friday on the road against the Kraken, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Just 2-5-1 since coming over in trade from the Wild, Kahkonen will look for his third win as a Shark in the final game of the season. Opposing Seattle's struggles have been well documented in its inaugural campaign, with its 2.59 average goals for sitting second-last in the Western Conference (only ahead of Arizona's 2.48 mark).
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Canucks' Tanner Pearson: Won't play season finale Friday

Pearson (upper body) won't play Friday's season finale in Edmonton, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. Pearson will miss his 10th game in a row, finishing the season with 14 goals, 34 points, 159 shots and 84 hits across 16:03 of average ice time in 68 contests. At this point, there's no reason to believe his injury will impact his availability for training camp in September.
NHL
#Pim
CBS Sports

Canucks' Spencer Martin: Starting on back-to-back nights

Martin will start Friday's season finale against the Oilers. Martin's coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Kings on Thursday, and he's impressed in limited action this season, going 3-0-2 with a 1.72 GAA and .951 save percentage. He'll catch a break here, as the normally formidable Oilers offense will be resting its two best players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
NHL
FOX Sports

Western Conference showdown pits Chicago against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-7, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (27-42-11, seventh in the Central) LINE: Blackhawks +186, Golden Knights -232; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Chicago and Vegas face off. The Blackhawks are 15-26-8 against conference opponents. Chicago has surrendered 53 power-play goals, stopping 75.8%...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Cam Fowler: Missing finale to be with newborn

Fowler won't play in Friday's season finale against the Stars, as he's staying in California to be with his wife and newborn child, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Fowler will sit out a game that's largely meaningless for a Ducks team that's out of playoff contention. The...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Sitting out regular season finale

Draisaitl won't play in Friday's season finale against the Canucks, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Radio Network reports. Both Draisaitl and Connor McDavid will be rested so they can come into the playoffs fresh and healthy. The German forward finishes the season with an even 55 goals and 55 assists in 80 games, having set a new career high in goals while tying his career-best 110 points from the 2019-20 campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Cale Makar: Sitting out Friday

Makar will be rested for Friday's regular-season finale against the Wild, per NHL.com. Makar will end the regular season leading the league in goals by a defenseman with 28, while he's currently nine points shy of Nashville's Roman Josi for the points total (95). Heading into the postseason, Makar should continue to serve as the quarterback of the No. 1 power-play unit and figures to offer top-end fantasy value given his ability to produce in the offensive end.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Canucks' Thatcher Demko: Will miss regular-season finale

Demko (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season finale versus the Oilers, Jeff Paterson of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports. Demko will finish the season having gone 33-22-7 while posting a 2.72 GAA and a .915 save percentage through 64 appearances. The 26-year-old netminder is considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, so he should be back to 100 percent well ahead of next season's training camp. Demko will continue to serve as Vancouver's No. 1 netminder in 2022-23.
NHL
NHL

Preds Come Back to Beat Avalanche in Shootout

Rittich Leads Nashville in Thrilling Comeback to Collect Two Points and Control Wild Card Destiny. Matt Duchene scored in regulation and provided the shootout-winner as the Predators defeated the Avalanche on the road, 5-4 05:09 •. Mattias Ekholm tied it; Matt Duchene and David Rittich won it. The Nashville Predators...
DENVER, CO

