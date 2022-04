It may have taken a lot longer than originally anticipated, but Eric Comrie can officially say he has a National Hockey League shutout to his name. 3,223 days since hearing his name called by the Winnipeg Jets at the 2013 NHL Draft, the now 26-year-old put together his most complete showing on Wednesday night, as he helped his Jets to a 4-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Flyers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO