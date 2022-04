When historians look back on Donald Trump's legacy, I believe that his work on behalf of Black Americans will be at the top of any list of his accomplishments. Whether considering his efforts to lower Black unemployment, the way he stood for law and order and making our cities safer, or his work to expand the Republican Party to the Black community, it is undeniable that Trump has done more for Black Americans than any Republican president since Abraham Lincoln.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO