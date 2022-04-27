ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

John T. ‘Tom’ Junkins

By Editorials
Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn T. ”Tom” Junkins, 87, of Lewistown, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. Born June 7, 1934, he was the son of the late William and Mary Jane (Weston) Junkins. In addition to his parents, he was also...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Sentinel

Minerva A. Miller

Minerva A. Miller, 92, of Belleville, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Valley View Haven Retirement Community. Born Oct. 19, 1929, in Belleville, she was the daughter of the late Orlando C. and Katie E. (Glick) Weber. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Melvin R. Miller; her son, Dennis R. Miller, and her brother, John Weber.
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Jay M. Hopple

Jay M. Hopple, 87, of Lewistown, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, and will be announced upon completion.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Jacqueline D. Libby

Jacqueline D. Libby, 92, of Belleville, passed away at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. Born May 28, 1929, in Lewistown, she was a daughter of the late Walter J. and Evelyn (LeMay) King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: husband, Lyman...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Richard L. ‘Dick’ Wible

Richard L. “Dick” Wible, 92, of Ocean Pines, Md., formerly of Thompsontown, passed away peacefully at 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Catered Living at Ocean Pines in Ocean Pines, Md. Born on Dec. 8, 1929, in Delaware Township, Juniata County, he was the son of...
THOMPSONTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Lois E. Kurtz

Lois E. Kurtz, 66, of 35 East Garver Road, Belleville, passed away at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital. She was born on Jan. 26, 1956, in Lewistown a daughter of the late John T. and Mary L. (Yoder) Kurtz. She is survived by her siblings Sara...
BELLEVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Rosella Arlene Spigelmyer

Rosella Arlene Spigelmyer, 92, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Greenwood Center (formerly Ohesson Manor), Lewistown. She was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Coalport, to the late Clair J. and Pauline (Thomas) Shawver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: first husband, Thomas...
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Lee A. Wagner

Lee A. Wagner, 55, of McClure passed away Friday, April 22, 2022. Born on Jan. 28, 1967, he was a son of the late George and Jayne (Lepley) Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Stacy (Phillips) Wagner, whom he married Feb. 13, 2016; children, Ashley (Wagner) Fultz and husband, Ryan, of Lewistown, Robert Wagner, Sara Mowery and companion, Cullen Smith, and Hunter Mowery, all of McClure; five grandchildren, Cayden, Owen, and Colton Fultz, Oakllen, and Easton Smith; siblings, Theresa Wagner and companion, Bob O’Hara, of Lewistown, David Wagner and companion, Kathy Pennepacker, of McClure, and Jeremy Wagner, of Lewistown; four nephews, three nieces; and three great-nephews and three great-nieces.
LEWISTOWN, PA
Sentinel

Joy I. Kahley

Joy I. Kahley, 61, of Lewistown passed away Monday April 25, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Hoenstine Funeral Home and will be announced upon completion.
LEWISTOWN, PA

