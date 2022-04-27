ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Part Ways Again After Brief Rekindling of Relationship

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have reportedly broken up again. News first surfaced in February that they had reportedly parted ways and ended their engagement. However, since then, they had been seen together, as recently as March, when they were spotted at...

www.complex.com

Comments / 4

Related
StyleCaster

Shailene Is ‘Done’ With Aaron—Here’s Why She Officially Broke Up With Him After Giving Him ‘Another Shot’

Click here to read the full article. The final decision. After rumors they were back together following their breakup, there have been questions about if Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were still engaged.  The Big Little Lies actress and the Green Bay quarterback broke off their engagement in February 2022 after two years of dating. “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount,” a source told People at the time. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” However, soon after their split, a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Breakup Blues! Shailene Woodley Steps Out With Mop Of Messy Hair After Calling It Quits With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley appears to be feeling the breakup blues. The Divergent actress was spotted out and about in New York City looking downcast while on a coffee run.Woodley and her ex boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers, called off their engagement earlier this year following rumors that their political differences proved too much for their sizzling romance. And while reconciliation rumors have been whirling in recent months, it seems they ultimately decided to part ways for good.The Big Littles Lies star was photographed dressed in a casual look on Monday, April 25, sporting a denim on denim ensemble with a jean jacket and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
People

Drew Scott Says He and Wife Linda Phan Were 'So Lost' Trying to Conceive First Baby

For Drew Scott and Linda Phan, starting a family has been a lengthy learning experience. As they prepare to welcome their first baby together, the HGTV host, 43, spoke to PEOPLE about the struggles the couple had trying to conceive a baby since tying the knot in 2018, sharing that there were moments of hopelessness before they were educated on the best ways to move forward.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Shailene Woodley
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Reportedly Convinced Angelina Jolie Is Angling For Their Kids To Have ‘Nothing to Do With Him’

Brad Pitt, 58, is reportedly concerned that his custody battle will never be finalized due to his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 46. A source told US Weekly that the Fight Club actor — who shares six children with Angelina — thinks his former spouse “will never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.” Of Brad and Angelina’s six kids, four are still minors: Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Here’s What J-Lo’s New Engagement Ring From Ben Looks Like vs. Her Old One

Click here to read the full article. Something old, something new. Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring from Ben Affleck looks a lot different than the first one he gave her 20 years ago. J-Lo announced her engagement to Ben on April 8, 2022, in her newsletter, On the JLo, which included a video message to her fans where she shows off her new diamond engagement ring and says, “You’re perfect.” J-Lo also teased the “major announcement” in a Twitter video. “So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” J-Lo said in the video. She also added a diamond ring...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Justin Timberlake Was Just Caught Yelling Over Britney’s Pregnancy & His Reaction Has Fans Concerned

Click here to read the full article. A weird encounter. Justin Timberlake reacted to Britney Spears’ pregnancy announcement and the internet is reeling over his response. Timberlake and his friend were caught by paparazzi, who interrogated the “Mirrors” singer about what he thought about the pregnancy.  Timberlake yelled back, “Stop. Go Away!” He gestured to the paparazzi to leave with his hands and stomped his feet while approaching the entrance. “[He] got me stomping,” Timberlake said from afar.  Notably, Timberlake and Spears were together from 1998 to 2002 when they both were rising to fame. Timberlake made a supportive comment directed at...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Calls Marriage to Liam Hemsworth a 'Disaster' During Mid-Concert Moment

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her "disaster" of a marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. The "Midnight Sky" singer opened up about her short-lived nuptials after a fan proposed on stage during her performance while headlining Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend. While Cyrus celebrated the romantic moment for the couple, she wished them well as only she could.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rekindling#Wedding
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Says Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split Because Tom “Continues To Not Pick” Katie

Vanderpump Rules fans were stunned when Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz split up after 12 years together. There were Schwartz’s incidents of drunken cheating, and “Tequila Katie’s” prolific rage texts. VPR viewers were treated to two weddings after a paperwork snafu rendered the first one invalid. Last season on Pump Rules, there was tension between […] The post Lala Kent Says Katie Maloney And Tom Schwartz Split Because Tom “Continues To Not Pick” Katie appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Hopeful’ That Ben Affleck & J.Lo Will Attend Her 50th Birthday Party

Jennifer Garner is “so excited” to turn 50 on April 17th — and has even invited ex-husbad Ben Affleck and fiancée Jennifer Lopez to her celebration! “Jen is in a really good place with Ben and Jennifer [Lopez] so of course she has extended an invitation. Things are still a bit up in the air right now because she understands they have a ton going on with moving and everything,” an insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Shares Cryptic Message Following Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley is sharing messages about grief and getting through difficult times after multiple outlets reported she and Aaron Rodgers had called off their relationship for a second time. The Big Little Lies alum, 30, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to share a quote from author Martín Prechtel that seemed to resonate with her during this time.
NFL
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy