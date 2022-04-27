ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dash Suspend Head Coach, GM James Clarkson

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

His suspension comes in light of findings from the investigation team on behalf of the league and the players association.

James Clarkson, who served as the head coach and general manager of the Dash, has been suspended effective immediately, the team announced on Tuesday.

Clarkson’s suspension comes as a recommendation in light of early findings from the investigation team on behalf of the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL players association.

In accepting the recommendation, Houston said in a statement that its “highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe… respectful work environment” for its players and staff.

The team also made counseling services available to all members of the organization.

The two groups launched a joint investigation in October 2021 to examine the complaints of "discrimination, harassment, abuse and bullying" as well as practices of misconduct across the league.

The misconduct in the league includes the firing of former Thorns and Courage head coach Paul Riley based on a report from The Athletic detailing former players accusations of sexual coercion spanning multiple teams and leagues for more than a decade. Former players also stated that Riley shared inappropriate comments about players' weight and sexual orientations . Spirit head coach Richie Burke was also fired in 2021 after allegations surfaced about him.

According to the team statement, a decision about Clarkson's future will be made after the results of the ongoing investigation are final. For now, the club will name an interim coaching in the coming days.

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who began her role in April 20, 2021, was thankful for the people who “brought their concerns to the joint investigative team” as well as Ted Segal, Jessica O’Neill and the “Dash organization for taking action … and cooperation with the joint investigative team’s recommendation.”

In addition to the NWSL, the NWSLPA shared its demands in October to address the “systemic transformation” within the league that were also incorporated into “expanding the scope of the league’s investigation.”

Those demands were met and resulted in the creation of a five-person council that currently oversees the joint investigation.

The Dash will begin the NWSL season on Sunday at PNC Stadium against San Diego Wave FC.

