Finance committee approves new police vehicle

The Glynn County Finance Committee approved at Tuesday’s meeting the purchase of a Ford Interceptor SUV to replace a Glynn County police vehicle that was stolen and destroyed in a rollover accident last year.

The $48,500 to purchase and equip the vehicle will be paid through the county’s American Rescue Plan Act fund balance.

Committee members voted to recommend a bid for required firefighter physicals to Southeast Georgia Health System at the cost of $539 per participant, with funding provided by the Fire and Emergency Medical Services operating budget.

A four-year agreement for an upgrade to the Motorola service upgrade contract was approved by committee members. It will cost $286,000 over a four-year span.

The lone bid for the resurfacing of about 15.5 miles of county roads was recommended to be rejected after committee members were told the bid came in twice as high as expected. They voted to reject the bid and rebid the project in several months with the hope that it attracts multiple bids.

Funding that was originally designated to expand the picnic area and to sandblast and repaint trash cans and benches at Neptune Park has been reallocated. The funding will now be used to purchase turtle-friendly lighting at the park.

A $15,000 shade structure near the Massengale beach crossover was approved for recommendation to the full Glynn County Commission at its next meeting on May 5.

Committee members rejected bids for bulk fuel delivery in the hope of finding local companies interested in submitting a proposal.

The purchase of a new Freightliner M2-106 knuckle boom loader for $195,886 was approved by committee members.

The final order of business was to move the start time for future finance committee meetings to 2 p.m.