Drug kingpin sentenced to nine years in federal prison

A local narcotics kingpin will serve nine years in federal prison, punishment for leading a drug distribution ring that circulated heroin, cocaine, Fentanyl and prescription drugs in Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties, according to David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Nickson “Cujo” Joseph was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to 110 months in federal prison after pleading guilty earlier to conspiracy to possess and distribute heroin and the sedative alprazolam.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Joseph to three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence. Parole is not possible in the federal prison system.

Also Monday, co-defendant Kirk Westberry pleaded guilty for his role in the narcotics ring, which was busted last year in an investigation led by a Glynn County sheriff’s deputy working undercover with federal agents. Convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Westberry is scheduled for sentencing in May.

Operation Jump’s Start began in 2019 with information obtained by the deputy, whose investigations identified suppliers in a narcotics distribution enterprise.

Named for Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump, the operation led to indictments on seven drug dealers in January 2021.

The four other drug dealers involved in the drug ring already have pleaded guilty and received federal prison sentences, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The county sheriff’s deputy was assigned as a task force officer to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s Savannah Office. Because of the investigative nature of the work involved, the deputy cannot be identified.

“One of his deputies is assigned to us at the DEA office here, and he ran the whole case,” Ralph Lorio, agent in charge of the DEA’s Savannah office, told The News after the indictments last year.

Brunswick Police Department and Glynn County Police Department officers also played roles in the operation, as did the Darien Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia State Patrol and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The operation was executed under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF)

The case was prosecuted by U.S. Assistant Attorneys Noah J. Abrams and OCDETF Cooridinator Marcela C. Mateo.

While the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is primarily tasked with security at the county courthouse and jail operations, it does take part in law enforcement operations elsewhere. The office has a traffic enforcement staff, as well as deputies assigned to DEA’s prescription narcotics crimes division and another deputy assigned to the regional ATF office.

“We look forward to a continued working relationship between the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies,” Jump said in a statement. “Our commitment is to take the drugs off the street and lock up the ones doing the harm to our citizens.”

The investigation included under drug buys, searches of homes and vehicles by the sheriff’s office with support from DEA, the GBI and others. Co-defendants in the drug ring, Danielle Moran of Brunswick, Tina Kalter of St. Simons Island, Edwaurdo Moran of Townsend, Joseph “Midget” Yasmine of Hephzibah and Kelsey Little of Evans, all have pled guilty and been sentenced.

“Investigation and prosecution of Operation Jump’s Start is an outstanding example of the successful partnership between local, state and federal agencies in coordinating the fight against drug trafficking organizations,” said David H. Estes, the U.S. Attorney for Georgia’s Southern District.

“We are committed to collaborating with our law enforcement partners to make our streets safer by identifying and prosecuting criminal conspiracies.”