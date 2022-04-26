ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles sheriff appears to back down after signaling he was investigating reporter

By Oliver Darcy
CNN
 2 days ago
New York CNN Business — A version of this article first appeared in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is the subject of national scrutiny right now. On Tuesday he alarmed press freedom advocates...

