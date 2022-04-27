ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

A ‘perfect’ psychological thriller

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Her Perfect Secret,” T.J. Brearton’s latest stand-alone psychological thriller, is a power-packed critique of the human condition and the institutions we have set into place to guide us. The narrative preys on our instincts to place trust in authority– doctors, psychologists, law enforcement, judicial figures — and through an exemplary utilization...

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

