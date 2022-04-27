A ‘perfect’ psychological thriller

Stranger Things alum Maya Hawke has just been cast as Leonard Bernstein's daughter in Maestro, Netflix's upcoming biopic about the life of the iconic composer and conductor. Bradley Cooper is directing the film as well as starring as Bernstein. Maestro is said to focus on the complicated romance between Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. The two had a 25-year marriage after meeting at a party in 1946 and had three children together, all while Bernstein struggled with his sexuality. Hawke is playing Jamie Bernstein, while it is not currently clear who will portray her siblings, Alexander Bernstein and Nina Bernstein Simmons. Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, and Matt Bomer all currently round out the rest of the cast, with more players expected to be announced soon.

