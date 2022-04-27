A ‘perfect’ psychological thriller

There are few entertainers working today with careers more prominent and versatile than Andy Serkis. The ever-busy actor-turned-director has only continued to thrive as a performer, notably with his motion-capture work in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, King Kong, and the Planet of the Apes prequels. And now, he's forging an impressive career behind the camera, notably with this past fall's Venom: Let There Be Carnage proving that his expanding expertise in CG special effects also extends behind-the-camera. Having previously helmed the motion-capture-heavy Netflix acquisition, Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Serkis continues to take a keen interest in making big movies on big canvases. Now, following the critical and commerical success of his last film, Serkis has secured his latest directorial feature. It was revealed that the CG-friendly actor-filmmaker will direct The Giant's House, an upcoming adaptation of Elizabeth McCracken's 1996 celebrated novel, which will be adapted for the big screen by novelist-turned-Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Nick Hornby.
Comments / 0