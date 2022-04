PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Five people were hurt in an electric fire Tuesday afternoon at the Pendleton Correctional Facility, the Indiana Department of Correction says. Annie Goeller, chief communications officer for the Department of Corrections, says in an email that the five people were not incarcerated people, but she provided no additional information about them or how seriously they were hurt.

PENDLETON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO