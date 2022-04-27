ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Softball Roundup: James Monroe sweeps River View

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPPHC_0fLI35RX00

James Monroe 6, River View 5

James Monroe 12, River View 6

Lindside – James Monroe swept a key pair of sectional games against River View Tuesday, beating the Raiders 6-5 and 9-6 in a doubleheader in Lindside.

In the first game, a 6-5 James Monroe win, Emily Bailey drove in tow runs as the Mavericks held off a late River View rally attempt.

In the second game Chloe Shires and Kaydence Weikle both went 4-for-4 to help deliver a 12-6 win that saw the Mavs score five unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

James Monroe moves to 11-7 and will travel to Montcalm on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgqjy_0fLI35RX00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b9i51_0fLI35RX00

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

McLean, O'Connell resume softball rivalry

After a two-year break because of the pandemic, a popular rivalry resumes Saturday, April 30. For the first time since April 2019, the Bishop O’Connell Knights and McLean Highlanders will meet in girls high-school softball, in what has been an annual non-league contest between top private- and public-school teams in Northern Virginia since 2009. The game, which often draws a big crowds and much interest in the softball circles, begins at McLean at 2 p.m.
MCLEAN, VA
WITN

Undefeated Washington softball keeps rolling with win at Croatan

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Washington softball is undefeated this season the Pam Pack hit the road to face Croatan. They got started right away in the first Addison Miller fly deep to left, good enough to score Laci Campbell. Emma Orr then the grounder to the left side, close play...
WASHINGTON, NC
WHSV

Bridgewater baseball falls to Washington & Lee in midweek ODAC action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College baseball team suffered a home loss Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles lost to Washington & Lee, 12-8, at Bridgewater Baseball Field. Jeffrey Snider, Brandan Hartman, and Hunter Clever hit home runs for the Eagles who pounded out 13 hits but committed seven errors in...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Sweeps#Raiders#Sectional#Sports#River View 6 Lindside#Mavericks#Mavs
Forsyth County News

Lacrosse: Lambert upends Area 8 champion Lakeside-Evans 18-3

Lambert's girls lacrosse team went on the road and scored a massive playoff win Wednesday, upending Area 8 champion Lakeside-Evans 18-3. Lauren Gray led the Longhorns with eight goals, including her 100th career goal, and added four assists. Delaney Hill also had a milestone, collecting six ground balls to break...
SUWANEE, GA
WFMJ.com

DiPiero heading to Mercyhurst for soccer

Howland senior Dylan DiPiero signed an agreement Mercyhurst University to continue playing soccer. Dylan was a two-year letter winner for Howland earning All-County, All- Conference, All-District, and All-State recognitions during his tenure. "He is one of the most versatile players I have ever had the privilege to coach at Howland...
ERIE, PA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy