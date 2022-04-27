Softball Roundup: James Monroe sweeps River View

James Monroe 6, River View 5

Lindside – James Monroe swept a key pair of sectional games against River View Tuesday, beating the Raiders 6-5 and 9-6 in a doubleheader in Lindside.

In the first game, a 6-5 James Monroe win, Emily Bailey drove in tow runs as the Mavericks held off a late River View rally attempt.

In the second game Chloe Shires and Kaydence Weikle both went 4-for-4 to help deliver a 12-6 win that saw the Mavs score five unanswered runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

James Monroe moves to 11-7 and will travel to Montcalm on Wednesday.