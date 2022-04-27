ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Washington win streak over Seattle U snapped as struggles continue

By Ethan Kilbreath The Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there is such a thing as rock bottom, the Washington baseball team may have reached it Tuesday afternoon. UW entered Tuesday’s contest having lost six games in a row, but took a quick trip across SR 520 to Bellevue to face Seattle U which it had reliably defeated in seven...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Franck Kepnang transfers to Washington Huskies

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, former Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang has transferred to none other than Washington. Oregon had an overabundance of centers in 2021-22 with N’Faly Dante the only one getting significant playing time. Of those four, two have transferred out with Isaac Johnson going to Utah State. In his two years at Oregon, Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. But he quickly became a fan favorite with his size and excitable attitude. When the big 7-foot, 280-pounder made a great play, everyone knew it, especially when it came to him blocking the ball that went into the fourth row. It’s a big blow to lose his kind of talent. The four-star recruit had reclassified before coming to Oregon, so he’s still on the younger side. Kepnang is just coming into his own. But it’s even a bigger blow to see him go to the rival Huskies. He should be a good fit for coach Mike Hopkins’ patented 2-3 zone. The Dawgs went 17-15 last season and missed the post-season entirely. List Oregon lands in top-5 for WR Jurrion Dickey after becoming favorites for commitment
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The big hit eludes Ducks in 4-2 loss to rival Oregon State

On every schedule, there are some games that are circled. For the Oregon Ducks baseball team, those circles go around Oregon State. In the first of five meetings with the Beavers this season, Oregon just couldn’t get that one big hit and OSU was able to come out of PK Park with a 4-2 non-conference win over the Ducks. Oregon falls to 26-14 overall, while the No. 2 ranked Beavers improved to 33-8. The Ducks will now go back into Pac-12 play as they will host California (20-20, 10-11) for a three-game weekend series. It’s just one loss, but when it comes against...
CORVALLIS, OR
WILX-TV

Gonzaga Loses Another Hoop Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Gonzaga guard Rasir Bolton has become the fifth starter to declare for the NBA draft. He announced his decision on social media. Bolton played one season at Penn State and two more at Iowa State before transferring to Gonzaga. He is eligible for a second season at Gonzaga due to a COVID-19 waiver granted to all players who competed in 2020-21. Four other Gonzaga starters have submitted their names to the draft, including projected first-round pick Chet Holmgren, forward Drew Timme (TIH’-mee), wing Julian Strawther and point guard Andrew Nembhard.
SPOKANE, WA
The Oregonian

Utah Utes 2, Oregon State baseball 1: Live updates recap

The the Utah Utes beat the Oregon State Beavers 2-1 Friday in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 baseball series at Smith’s Ballpark. Cooper Hjerpe took a perfect game into the seventh inning, but wound up the hard-luck loser, suffering his first defeat of the season as the Utes ended the second-ranked Beavers five-game winning streak.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Chronicle

Rainier’s Jeremiah Nubbe Sets Washington Record in Ony Meet

When Rainier senior Jeremiah Nubbe stepped into the discus cage at Onalaska High School on Thursday, he had no idea he’d be resetting history. Nubbe, who entered Thursday’s track and field meet as the nation’s No. 1 boys discus thrower in the nation with a mark of 205 feet, 2 inches, let loose a throw of 197 feet on his first toss. He then hit 204 feet, 8 inches during his second throw. But it was his third that would cement his name in the state record books.
Comments / 0

