Washington win streak over Seattle U snapped as struggles continue

According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, former Oregon Ducks center Franck Kepnang has transferred to none other than Washington. Oregon had an overabundance of centers in 2021-22 with N'Faly Dante the only one getting significant playing time. Of those four, two have transferred out with Isaac Johnson going to Utah State. In his two years at Oregon, Kepnang averaged 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds a game. But he quickly became a fan favorite with his size and excitable attitude. When the big 7-foot, 280-pounder made a great play, everyone knew it, especially when it came to him blocking the ball that went into the fourth row. It's a big blow to lose his kind of talent. The four-star recruit had reclassified before coming to Oregon, so he's still on the younger side. Kepnang is just coming into his own. But it's even a bigger blow to see him go to the rival Huskies. He should be a good fit for coach Mike Hopkins' patented 2-3 zone. The Dawgs went 17-15 last season and missed the post-season entirely.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO