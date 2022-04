The Secretary of the state is out with a warning about people who may knock on your door today. Officials with the Office of the Secretary of State say they've received multiple reports of people going door-to-door asking residents about voter information and other election-related questions. The warning is that the people are not "affiliated with and do not represent the Office of the Secretary of State, its Elections division, or any of Washington’s 39 county elections offices" including the Yakima County Auditors Office.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO