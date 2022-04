The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is in the books and, despite the Cleveland Browns not having a selection, it was an exciting night for the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers have grabbed their controversial quarterback of the future, the Cincinnati Bengals selected a versatile stud defensive back from Michigan and the Baltimore Ravens traded away a wide receiver but snagged the best safety and best center in the draft.

