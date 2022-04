Chris DePew certainly couldn’t handle the rock like NBA standouts Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler but the three will be forever linked. The trio were just named to the National Junior College Athletic Association Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. DePew, the former men’s basketball coach at SUNY Sullivan, led the Generals to seven Division III national tournaments, winning in 2007 and finishing runner-up in 2001 and 2002. Crowder, of the Phoenix Suns, and Butler, of the Miami Heat, were former junior college standout players.

SULLIVAN, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO