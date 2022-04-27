West Virginia man charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

DENTON — A West Virginia man was arrested by Caroline County Sheriff's Office deputies on charges of distributing and possessing child pornography using a Greensboro IP address.

Deputies arrested Joshua E. Gilbow, 19, of Hinton, West Virginia, in connection with alleged distribution of child pornography Monday, April 25.

In late December 2021, CCSO's criminal investigations division began an investigation into the alleged child pornography distribution after receiving a tip from another law enforcement agency.

Police identified four videos containing suspected child pornography that were sent from a Snapchat account reportedly belonging to Gilbow.

In January, police traced down the IP address to an address in Greensboro. The residents knew Gilbow and told police that he had stayed at the home for several weeks in October. The Snapchat account Gilbow used was logged into the Greensboro home's IP address from Oct. 8 to Oct. 31, according to the police report.

Gilbow later spoke to police in West Virginia and told them he was involved in a group chat on the app that was "just a lot of freaky things" that included nude images, according to the police report.

He added that the images being shared started out as depicting older females before he began receiving material he identified as child pornography, leading to a bad feeling. At least two of the videos were child pornography, he said.

Gilbow also told police that he saved some of the videos to his phone because he was "young and stupid" and "wanted to fit in." He added that others in the group chat had asked for the videos, which is why he saved them.

Following his arrest, Gilbow was held without bond at the Caroline County Detention Center. During a bail review Tuesday morning, he was released on personal recognizance with the stipulation that he was not to leave the state without court approval.

Gilbow is facing four felony counts of distributing child pornography and four misdemeanor counts of possessing child pornography.

A preliminary hearing in the matter is scheduled for May 17 in the Caroline County District Court.