Fundraiser held for Stepping Stone Mission

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The case of a Goodview man charged with ten counts of animal neglect for keeping nearly 30 dogs in his home has been continued. The Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s office says Thomas Duggins’ lawyer asked Monday for a continuance in the case. That request was granted by the judge and a new date has been set for June 27th at 10:00 A.M.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO