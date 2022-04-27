Fundraiser held for Stepping Stone Mission

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Franklin Area High School football team is hosting a spaghetti dinner on May 14 to benefit the team. The spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14 at Sandycreek Twp. VFD. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local nonprofit, which supports abused and neglected children, plans to hold its annual shoe sale fundraiser for the last time Saturday. CASA of Central Virginia has held the fundraiser since 1999 but has decided to eliminate the shoe sale after this year since it has a small staff and does numerous other fundraising events.
It's been said that no good deed goes unpunished. A Virginia Beach landowner is finding that out the hard way after he tried helping some people who were homeless by letting them set up camp on a piece of his land.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A restaurant chain dedicated to honoring American heroes is coming to the Hill City. Mission BBQ is slated to open its doors to the public in Lynchburg on May 3. The restaurant, which features authentic BBQ and a dining room with memorabilia celebrating those who have...
ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army of Roanoke is asking for your help but not in their usual way of asking for donations. This time they’re looking for more employees. The Salvation Army of Roanoke’s domestic violence shelter, Turning Point, is facing a staff shortage. “We are...
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The case of a Goodview man charged with ten counts of animal neglect for keeping nearly 30 dogs in his home has been continued. The Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney’s office says Thomas Duggins’ lawyer asked Monday for a continuance in the case. That request was granted by the judge and a new date has been set for June 27th at 10:00 A.M.
The Franklin County Public Library has the following events planned for May. Rocky Mount (355 Franklin Street) Genealogy Friends will meet on May 4 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The meeting is for family history researchers of all levels. Research tips and tricks will be shared. Friends of the Library will...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Even as a 15-year-old battling bone marrow cancer, Theo Taylor is smiling. Now, at 31, he continues to stay positive despite his circumstances. “This is my fourth fight with cancer. My first fight was when I was 15, that was a bone marrow cancer in the back of my neck,” said Taylor.
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Inheritance Juicery has created a new beverage to benefit the Justice for Greenwood Foundation. “Justice for Greenwood” is a blend of cucumber, pineapple, spinach, mint, and lime. Lukas Vodicka is the General Manager of Inheritance Juicery, and he was inspired to create the juice to benefit our community.
BEDFORD, Va. – There was a major update in the redevelopment of the old Bedford Middle School Thursday, more than two years after an act of arson ripped through the building. They installed the cupola on the roof — but the white tower, copper dome and spire are much...
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — It’s time to celebrate spring and enjoy four days of fun with your friends and family as the oldest festival in Virginia’s Blue Ridge returns to Vinton! The 67th annual Vinton Dogwood Festival is back in full bloom this year — for free — from Thursday, April 28 through Sunday, May […]
