Bennie's derby pie a sweet treat

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WAQEm_0fLHyhmR00
Buy Now The derby pie at Bennie’s Red Barn has become a popular item since it was added to the menu. Taylor Cooper/The Brunswick News

If you’re looking for something to celebrate Derby Day, Bennie’s Red Barn has something on the menu to mark the occasion.

Next week, May 7 will mark 148th Kentucky Derby. It’s unsurprising that a sporting event so long running would generate many traditions surrounding it. Some celebrate the day as its own holiday, a time to gather the family and have some fun. Even in the South, ardent football fan territory, some of those traditions are recognized and carried on.

One of them is the derby pie, which Bennie’s Red Barn added to the menu several years ago. It started as simply an effort to fill a gap in the menu but became a staple.

“We had an excess of chocolate morsels, so Ali (Paolini, owner of Bennie’s) said ‘Why don’t we make a derby pie,’” Gordon Green, a baker for Bennie’s, recounted. “It was around Derby Day, and we said, ‘Wow, why don’t we do that.’ It was really popular and it stuck.”

It was one of a few test pies the kitchen staff threw out there to fill out their offering of sweets, Paolini said. Eventually, the restaurant settled on the current dessert lineup: derby pie, pecan pie, key lime pie, peach cobbler, apple cobbler, chocolate brownies and bread pudding.

Taste-wise, it’s a chocolaty version of the pecan pie, said Green.

“I refer to it as a Snickers bar, mostly because of the chocolate and pecans,” Green said.

It wasn’t something he was familiar with before they added it to the menu so he didn’t try to break the mold too much, but “every baker tweaks the recipe a little bit.”

Bennie’s Derby Pie

¼ cup butter

1 cup sugar

½ cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup chopped pecans

1 nine-inch unbaked pie shell

Directions: Melt butter and allow to cool. Mix sugar and flower, then add butter and other ingredients. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie shell and bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Let the pie cool before serving.

